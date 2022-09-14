Hess Co. (HES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 30th

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Hess has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.56. Hess has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hess by 34.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 11.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hess by 22.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.