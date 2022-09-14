Hing C. Wong Buys 4,000 Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CEO Hing C. Wong bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,300,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,852,249.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HCW Biologics Trading Down 1.5 %
HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics
About HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
