Hing C. Wong Buys 4,000 Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CEO Hing C. Wong bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,300,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,852,249.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 1.5 %

HCW Biologics stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics

About HCW Biologics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) by 2,056.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.