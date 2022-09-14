Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Downgraded to Hold at Investec

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Investec lowered shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,098.80.

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.