Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Downgraded to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,098.80.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.