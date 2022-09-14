Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $769,650.04 and approximately $1,661.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com/en. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services.The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars.

