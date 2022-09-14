HNC COIN Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HNC COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. HNC COIN has a market cap of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

