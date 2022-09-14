HODL (HODL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,032.00

HODL (HODL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One HODL coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $16,032.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HODL has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,885.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.59 or 0.07963724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00188423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00298951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00753143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.72 or 0.00591997 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC.

HODL Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,247,655,184,872 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

