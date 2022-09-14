Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $39,338.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 112.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.01048181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020758 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance’s launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance. Hoge Finance’s official website is hoge.finance.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.