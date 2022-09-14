HollyGold (HGOLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,637.00

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $863,694.53 and approximately $15,637.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 258.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020731 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,522,788 coins. HollyGold’s official website is www.holly.gold. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

