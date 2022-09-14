Homeros (HMR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.56 Million

Homeros (HMR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Homeros has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $109,267.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Homeros

Homeros’ launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

