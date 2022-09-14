Honest Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $832,593.34 and approximately $298.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Honest (CRYPTO:HNST) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

