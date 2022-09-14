Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

HRZN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

