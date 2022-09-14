Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $529,155.00

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $1.55 million and $529,155.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official website is hotcross.com.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross is a multi-chain tool suite. It aims to be a toolbox for EVM networks and expand to non-EVM chains in future.The native digital cryptographically-secured ecosystem utility token of Hot Cross ($HOTCROSS) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Hot Cross, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Hot Cross and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the protocol/network which allows users to access a various number of products in the Hot Cross suite.”

