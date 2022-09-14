HubSpot, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for HubSpot in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%.

HubSpot Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $305.64 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.