Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 29th

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of -555.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 903,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 602,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

