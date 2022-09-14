Huobi BTC Trading Up 3.4% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $782.02 million and approximately $217,176.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $20,067.53 or 0.99221427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 251% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 17th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.htokens.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.