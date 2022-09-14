Huobi Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $707.86 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00022903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $707.86 million and $12.65 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.88 or 0.99997715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.53 or 0.99951350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065158 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. Telegram | Facebook | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

