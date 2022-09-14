Hxro (HXRO) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Hxro has a total market cap of $81.11 million and $45,851.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Medium “

