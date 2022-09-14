Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $981,357.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Hydra has a market cap of $21.59 million and approximately $981,357.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00012485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 512.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.22 or 0.02986692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00825982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Hydra’s total supply is 20,499,533 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply. Hydra provides 50% gas royalties to smart contract owners. Developers/Projects receive 50% of the transaction fees whenever their smart contract is executed by a user.The Hydra blockchain achieves transactional cost predictability through a stable gas price protocol. The gas price is governed by coin holders through a decentralized voting mechanism and is always set in fiat. An oracle monitors the price of HYDRA on exchanges and adjusts the fee settings dynamically. The result is a fixed price per transaction in USD equivalent, irrespective of the HYDRA rate, thus giving network participants and real-world business applications the stability they need.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

