Hydro Price Tops $0.0036 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $297,538.81 and $4,920.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,174.69 or 0.99996763 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.08 or 1.00172194 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057005 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012452 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005434 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065104 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
