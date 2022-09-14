HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0053 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $122,050.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065144 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00075367 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

