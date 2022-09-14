Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
