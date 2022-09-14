Hyve 24 Hour Volume Hits $242,192.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $985,038.08 and approximately $242,192.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 225.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.01606271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00831474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve was first traded on October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.

Hyve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.