ICHI Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and $619,208.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00028054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 136.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.
ICHI Coin Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
