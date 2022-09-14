Iconic Token Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $917.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
