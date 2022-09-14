Iconic Token Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $917.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

