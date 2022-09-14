Idavoll Network (IDV) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00778228 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00820011 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016141 BTC.
Idavoll Network Coin Profile
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Idavoll Network Coin Trading
