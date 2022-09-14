Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Up 449.5% This Week

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065307 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

