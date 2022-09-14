Ideaology (IDEA) Market Cap Achieves $302,072.50

Ideaology (IDEA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ideaology has a total market cap of $302,072.50 and $148,966.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ideaology has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.01158356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00836446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021137 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition.IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

