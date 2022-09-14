IFG Advisors LLC Buys 35,164 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.8% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 133.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.