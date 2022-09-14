IFG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 71,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

