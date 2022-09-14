Illuvium Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.83 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $71.95 or 0.00354419 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $46.83 million and $8.49 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

