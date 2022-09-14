ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,595.00

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $25,121.03 and approximately $1,595.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 251% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,069,382 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.