IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stake Lifted by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.36% of IMAX worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Trading Down 4.3 %

IMAX stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.57 million, a P/E ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.