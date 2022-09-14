ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 12.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 49,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,611,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
