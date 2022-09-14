ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 12.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 49,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,611,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 93.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ImmunityBio by 50.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 230,999 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 199,019 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

