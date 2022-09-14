Immutable Trading 25.5% Higher This Week (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Immutable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable has a market cap of $326,332.42 and approximately $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Immutable alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Immutable Coin Profile

Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable Coin Trading

