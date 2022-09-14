Immutable Trading 25.5% Higher This Week (DARA)

Immutable (DARA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Immutable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable has a market cap of $326,332.42 and approximately $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.
Immutable Coin Profile
Immutable’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Immutable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.