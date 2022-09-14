Infinity Esaham (INFS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,476.52

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Infinity Esaham has a market cap of $31,476.52 and approximately $45.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Infinity Esaham has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Infinity Esaham coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.01158356 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00836446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021137 BTC.
Infinity Esaham Profile
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. Infinity Esaham’s official website is e-sahaminfinity.com. Infinity Esaham’s official message board is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Infinity Esaham Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Infinity Esaham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinity Esaham and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.