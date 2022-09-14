Ink Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,535.17 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Ink has a total market cap of $243,535.17 and approximately $22,983.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on June 12th, 2018. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

