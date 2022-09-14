Innova Reaches Market Cap of $172,504.99 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Innova has a total market cap of $172,504.99 and $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.