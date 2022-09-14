INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Director Brian Steven Goldstein Purchases 10,000 Shares

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) Director Brian Steven Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INNOVATE Stock Performance

Shares of VATE stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. INNOVATE Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of INNOVATE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VATE. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 69.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 100.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 87.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of INNOVATE during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Read More

