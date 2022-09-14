Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $353,612.39 and $99,682.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform.IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

