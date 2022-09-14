Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $151.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.73. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

