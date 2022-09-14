Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovid currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.54.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of Innovid stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Innovid has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

