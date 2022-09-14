Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.81

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 45701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Innoviva Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $892.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.