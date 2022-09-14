Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.81

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 45701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 516.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 922,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 104.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 669,799 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 3,103.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 461,502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 458,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innoviva by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 445,546 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

