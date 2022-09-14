Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases 26,347 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 26,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370,496 shares in the company, valued at $24,489,461.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 7.9 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.