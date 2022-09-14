Insider Buying: Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,700 Shares of Stock

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Citadel Gp Llc purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $17,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,738.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTVC opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Motive Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motive Capital Corp II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp II Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

