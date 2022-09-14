Insider Buying: Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Senior Officer Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$207.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on QUIS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cormark raised their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

