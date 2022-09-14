Insider Buying: Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Buys 406,666 Shares of Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Rating) insider Julian Challingsworth acquired 406,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$29,279.95 ($20,475.49).
Spirit Technology Solutions Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About Spirit Technology Solutions
