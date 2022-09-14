Insider Buying: Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Buys 406,666 Shares of Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Rating) insider Julian Challingsworth acquired 406,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$29,279.95 ($20,475.49).

Spirit Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Spirit Technology Solutions alerts:

About Spirit Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Read More

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides telecommunication, cloud, managed IT, and cyber security services to small, medium, and enterprise size businesses in Australia. The company offers managed IT services; cyber security; work from home; back-up internet connections and unified communications; personal and business internet; and IT support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.