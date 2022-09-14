Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Sells 8,328 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 3.1 %

DIBS opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $258.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIBS shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 273,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

