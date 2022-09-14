Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Sells 2,167 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $14,822.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 534,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CarParts.com Price Performance

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.85 million, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarParts.com Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.