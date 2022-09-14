Insider Selling: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Insider Sells 18,478 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) insider Taylor Sandison sold 18,478 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $12,565.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,392.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 302,621 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

