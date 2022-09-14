Insight Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $67,641.49 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67,641.49 and approximately $3,985.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.17 or 0.99996770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,218.87 or 1.00005211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056364 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

